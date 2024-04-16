The Outlast Trials: A horror gaming triumph

Red Barrels, the Montreal-based studio behind the popular horror franchise Outlast, is celebrating a significant milestone with their latest title, The Outlast Trials. The game has amassed over 2 million players across PC, Xbox, and PS5 since its early access launch. As the game marks its first month out of Early Access, the studio is set to introduce its first limited-time event, Toxic Shock, along with a special accolades trailer to thank its growing community.

The Toxic Shock update, scheduled to run from April 16 to May 7, 2024, introduces two new Mk-Challenges (Trials) known as 'Tilt The Scales of Justice' and 'Sabotage the Factory'. A unique twist to this event is the sporadic influx of toxic gas in the trial environment, causing permanent damage to players. To get a glimpse of what to expect, check out the new accolades trailer:

The Outlast Trials has received an overwhelming response from the gaming community, with over 38 million deaths recorded and more than 600,000 players successfully escaping the Trials. Despite the gruesome odds, players continue to brave the trials, ready to face new challenges and nightmarish foes. The Outlast Trials is available on Steam.

In a statement, Red Barrels expressed their excitement over the game's success and the upcoming Toxic Shock update. They thanked the players for their continued support and promised that more thrilling content is on the horizon. The studio is committed to providing a terrifying yet rewarding gaming experience for all The Outlast Trials players. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling horror game.