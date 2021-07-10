The Light remake shines again on consoles

Indie Russian developer Sergey Noskov really wants us to walk towards the light. No, not that light, but rather his own first-person adventure by that name. Following a short freeware version in 2012 and an overhauled commercial remake on PC last year, now The Light is available on consoles as well, under the new title In Rays of the Light.

While story details are intentionally sparse, the game drops players into "the abandoned remains of a former life," where nature has freely begun to reclaim a "world without humans." Who you are and what happened here will gradually be revealed through various notes and environmental storytelling details, but the game's overriding message relates to the "danger and harmful consequences of human activity," whether through "endless wars and political struggle, the desire for enrichment" or other destructively short-sighted pursuits. Indeed, the more you explore, the clearer it becomes that "Mother Nature will breathe a sigh of relief when humanity as a species disappears from the face of the Earth."

Originally conceived as a short "parable about our place in this world, life and death," The Light debuted in 2012 as a freeware release but has since been reimagined and "practically recreated from scratch," both visually and in terms of narrative and gameplay. It is still based on the real-world area around the Moscow Humanitarian University and presented in crisp first-person 3D, but the game now features many more interactive elements and an additional puzzle to solve. Unlike its predecessor, the remake will also include a "more formalized storyline" that better details the "latest events that took place in this God-forsaken place." There will even be some variability involved depending on your approach, leading to one of two different endings.

Released as The Light Remake for PC on Steam in 2020, this year the game has been brought to current and next-gen consoles with its new title and is now available for download on the PlayStation and Microsoft stores.