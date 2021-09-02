The Last Worker to clock in next year

It's alarming how many human jobs have already been replaced by machines, but if the upcoming sci-fi narrative adventure The Last Worker is any indication, the situation is going to get a whole lot worse.

While specific story details are sparse, the game is "centered around our struggle in an increasingly automated world." Given the game's title, it seems likely that players will control the titular last human being with a job not yet taken over by robots. That may sound bleak, but it'll have a lighter side as well, as we're promised an "emotional, thought-provoking and comedic story packaged with rich characters performed by an all-star cast."

As teased in the first trailer, The Last Worker features a stylized, hand-painted 3D presentation not unlike a graphic novel, which should come as no surprise as the concepts are from comics veteran Mick McMahon (2000 AD's Judge Dredd). In first-person perspective, players will explore an "environment the size of the sunken city of Manhattan," all the while engaging in a "unique blend of core gameplay mechanics seamlessly interwoven" into a tale "filled with heartfelt drama, biting satire and intense action."

What all that means specifically remains to be seen, but there's plenty of time to learn more as we await the game's launch on Steam for Windows PC and VR devices sometime in 2022, along with console versions for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.

