The Invincible rocketing towards 2021 release

Polish science fiction author Stanisław Lem’s works, such as Solaris, tend to be mysterious and philosophical in tone, so it may be a little surprising that no major adventure game adaptations of his work have surfaced over the years, given the genre’s affinity for such themes. However, that oversight is soon to change with the announcement of The Invincible, a horror game inspired by Lem’s novel of the same name, primed to launch next year.

Currently in development by Starward Industries, a new game studio founded by CD Projekt Red’s Marek Markuszewski, this “first-person sci-fi thriller” puts players in the (space) boots of a scientist assigned to the eponymously-named spaceship, who must set off to find the rest of his comrades after waking up on Regis III, a planet that is hostile to human life. Here “survival is a matter of your correct choices,” and naturally Regis III “holds terrifying secrets” that will be revealed during this “life-and-death rescue mission.” As you “piece together the fate of your crew and delve deeper into the mystery, you realize that perhaps you are not alone, and that some places like this planet are better left untouched. But it’s too late to turn back.”

Intriguingly, the The Invincible’s free-roaming 3D setting is described as “retro-future atompunk, reminiscent of the space race,” where the “digital revolution has not taken place, nor has the Cold War ended.” Thus, players can expect “analogue yet very advanced technology, allowing for drones and autonomous robots to support or spoil your mission,” hinting at possible game mechanics, but with little confirmed for now. However, gameplay promises to be non-linear and the story will be “shaped by your relationships, choices and persuasive skills.”

The Invincible is expected to land on Steam for PC, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles in 2021.