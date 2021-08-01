The Illusion becomes reality on Steam

Let's say, hopefully hypothetically, that you're looking to join a cult (maybe because their promises of unlimited wealth and power appeal, or just to hang out with the cool kids). Sure, it means going through some kind of initiation ceremony, but that's just blindfolds and hazing and secret handshakes, right? Well, not in Raven Games' newly released The Illusion, where the stakes are just a little higher: fail to solve all the puzzles in your tormentor's creepy mansion and she won't just kick you out, she'll kill you. But that's what you get for tangling with the daughter of the sun!

You play Martin, armchair detective and aspiring cultist, who's obsessed with the sun goddess Zorya. After hunting down obscure fragments of information about her and putting together the clues to her whereabouts, you have finally arrived at the doors to her mansion. As befits a divine being, Zorya's abode is no ordinary place, being located outside of space and time and enveloped in a cloud of dark energy. And naturally, it's just packed with elaborate challenges designed to test the mind, memory, and senses of anyone who dares enter. In this strange world of illusion, she literally holds your beating heart in her hands, driving in daggers whenever you fail as if it were a grotesque pincushion. Succeed and live to tell the tale, however, and you'll be welcomed into her cult as a full-fledged member.

If the trailer is any indication, Zorya definitely likes a bit of gothic bling, with enormous chandeliers illuminating rich carpets, ornate furniture, and dark paneled walls covered in intricate designs. Creepily juxtaposing the posh decor are carved pumpkins, skulls, and numerous alchemical symbols intended to create an unsettling ambience. The puzzles themselves appear to involve free-roaming 3D exploration and environmental manipulation, where you must find ways to open a series of safes containing keys to other parts of the mansion.

If you need proof that The Illusion is real, you can check it out for yourself first-hand as the game has been launched on Steam for Windows PC.