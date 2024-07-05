  • Log In | Sign Up

» Home / News / The Grand Return of Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse
The Grand Return of Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse

AG Staff's avatar
Written by AG Staff — July 5, 2024 at 16:21

In a thrilling announcement, gamers can now anticipate the return of a classic. The final chapter of Telltale's acclaimed adventure game trilogy, Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse, is set to be remastered and released on August 14. This game, originally released in 2010, has been lovingly updated by a small team who worked on the original.

Check out the fresh new trailer here:

