The Grand Return of Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse

In a thrilling announcement, gamers can now anticipate the return of a classic. The final chapter of Telltale's acclaimed adventure game trilogy, Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse, is set to be remastered and released on August 14. This game, originally released in 2010, has been lovingly updated by a small team who worked on the original.

Check out the fresh new trailer here: