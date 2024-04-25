The Forest Cathedral PS5 Edition: Limited Run release

The environmental thriller game, The Forest Cathedral, is getting a physical PlayStation 5 edition, thanks to a partnership with Limited Run Games. This special edition will be available for purchase from April 26 to May 26, 2024, while stocks last.

The Forest Cathedral is a dramatic reimagining of the events surrounding scientist Rachel Carson's investigation into the harmful effects of the pesticide DDT on the environment. It's inspired by Carson's environmental science book, Silent Spring. In the game, players assume the role of Rachel, a field research biologist on a mysterious island. As they complete weekly tasks, they slowly uncover the horrific effects of the pesticide, using advanced environmental technology to solve puzzles that blend 3D exploration with 2D platforming.

Key features of The Forest Cathedral include the ability to switch control between Rachel in the 3D world and the 'Little Man' inside the 2D world of her advanced environmental scanning tools. This unique mechanic allows for the solving of puzzles and platforming challenges. The game also features a richly detailed forested island, teeming with trees, animals, fish, and insects, all impacted by the dangerous effects of DDT. A fully voiced narrative and an enchanting original soundtrack further enhance the immersive experience.

The Forest Cathedral is already available on Steam.

