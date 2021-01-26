The Dream seeking to become reality through Kickstarter

While many people look to island getaways for sun and beaches, adventure gamers have (at least virtually) become accustomed to look for puzzles instead. Fortunately there will be plenty to find in solo Swedish developer Tanja Leonova's upcoming The Dream, assuming the game receives the needed crowdfunding through Kickstarter.

As is customary in games of this sort, few story details are provided, but players will find themselves alone on a "mysterious island" with no apparent means of escape. In seeking a way to get off the island and back home again, expect to encounter "surprises almost every step, under water and on land, both day and night."

Presented in free-roaming first-person 3D, The Dream will see players exploring the rocky hills, forests, and waters of this beautiful but enigmatic island setting. There you'll encounter remnants of a former civilization in the form of puzzles to solve, though hindering your efforts will be an inability to read the language and symbols left behind. Fortunately you can take all the time you want to decipher them, as the game is intended to be played "without violence, stress and time pressure." At minimum there should be a whopping 200 puzzles in total, taking a projected 6-7 hours of play time to complete.

In order to complete the game, Leonova has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise 28,000€ by March 2nd. If successful, we can expect to see The Dream launched for Windows and Linux in February 2023, with backers who pledge at the "Early Access" tier and above getting a first look at the game in June 2022.