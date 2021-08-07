The Dark World: KARMA destined for Steam next spring

Have you ever had a dream that felt so real that suddenly waking from it made it hard to distinguish dream from reality? Startling as these experiences may be, most of us remember who and where we are after a few seconds, but in Pollard Studio’s upcoming psychological thriller The Dark World: KARMA, the protagonist isn’t nearly so lucky.

This first-person horror game is set in a dystopian nightmare called The Shrouded City. Players assume the role of an investigations officer traveling through the bleak metropolis under the cover of night. Working for the Leviathan Corporation, you use your credentials as intimidation, gaining access not only to different areas of the city but to the actual minds of its inhabitants. Though you report to your superiors, however, your goal is not entirely selfless. Your memories have faded, and you no longer recognize the man looking back at you in the mirror. With the help of an enigmatic old man, you’ll work to reconnect with your past by way of a mysterious cassette tape, and by delving into the minds of other citizens, you’ll explore their memories in the hopes of solving the mystery surrounding your own.

Inspired by Orwell’s 1984 and Lynch’s Twin Peaks, The Dark World sends players through a variety of both real and surreal environments, the retro-futuristic labyrinths of The Shrouded City contrasted against gargantuan, spacious dreamscapes. You will need to pay special attention to subtle clues when conducting your investigation, noting details like time, personnel, and events, along with collecting and combining items to solve puzzles along the way. And as if amnesia and a tenuous grasp on reality weren’t a big enough problem, strange supernatural forces are work here, with darkness, monsters, and strange sounds sure to keep players on edge.

There's a while to wait yet before diving headlong into this dystopian adventure, as The Dark World: KARMA is set to release on Steam for Windows PC in the second quarter of 2022.