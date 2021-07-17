The Bookwalker steps ever closer to Steam release

We've all been lost in a good book at one time or another, but it doesn't usually result in anything worse than a missed appointment or a burnt dinner. In The Bookwalker, an upcoming puzzle adventure by Russian developer Do My Best Games, it can happen literally and could get you killed.

Bookwalkers, as their name suggests, can jump into actual book worlds, which take on an existence somewhere between dream and reality. No longer simple fantasies, stories become real enough for bookwalkers to bring back parts of them to the real world. And with great power comes great... profit, at least in this case. There's a thriving black market for book objects, driven by wealthy collectors eager to acquire Harry Potter's wand, say, or Sauron's One Ring. Even in the real world, these still retain significant power. So far, the game's protagonist has only been using his abilities to line his own pockets, but now his brother has become trapped in the book world. To free him, you'll need to track down famous objects such as Thor's Hammer and Excalibur, travelling between dungeons, spaceships, and desert cities along the way.

The art style is distinctive, shifting from a detailed isometric top-down view in books to first-person 3D when you're back in the real world. Hopping from book to book, and from scene to scene within them, you'll meet their respective characters and retrieve objects that can help you elsewhere. Sometimes the solution may be as simple as taking a crowbar from your apartment to a book world lock, but at other times a lot more lateral (or literary?) thinking will be required to solve the "plethora of puzzles" that face you.

It's not yet known when The Bookwalker will be ready to crack open, with no target launch date available just yet, but until then you can wishlist it on Steam in advance of its PC release.