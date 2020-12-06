The Big Con currently in planning stage

Lots of adventure games involve a degree of questionable ethics to achieve one's goals, but few are quite so brazen about it as indie developer Mighty Yell's upcoming point-and-click adventure, The Big Con.

You're no Danny Ocean, just an "awkward" high school student named Ali, who has "gone AWOL from band camp to seek revenge on the loan sharks that threaten her mom's video store." In order to pay off the gangsters, you're going to need cash – LOTS of cash, and if that means acquiring it by underhanded and even illegal means, so be it. It's time to "sneak around, wear disguises (and too much plaid...), pickpocket, solve puzzles, and rip people off to save the day as you con your way across a weird and funny America." In doing so, you might even end up making "an interesting friend or two along the way."

Presented in a colourful cartoon art style that alternates between isometric navigation screens and more traditional gameplay perspectives, The Big Con is described as a "narrative adventure game with puzzles and open exploration," in which you will "meet NPCs from all walks of life, rip them off, and sometimes help them if you feel like it." In between some light pilfering, investing in the "latest collectible plushie craze," and talking your way "into deals, hearts and trouble," don't forget to "call home and argue with your mom" once in a while. (You are a teenager, after all.)

There is currently no target release date for The Big Con, but you can bet your bottom dollar it'll be released sometime in 2021 on Steam for PC, along with an Xbox One version for consoles. To get in on the plan while you wait, be sure to snoop around the developer's website.