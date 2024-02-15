The Adventures of The Black Hawk: A noble quest unveiled

The long-awaited The Adventures of The Black Hawk has finally been released! Developed by Croqueta Asesina Studios, this game was originally set to have a Kickstarter. However, the studio later cancelled this and continued through self-funding, even asking for donations to support an English translation. Now, the game is available and it looks fantastic! The Adventures of The Black Hawk is available for purchase on Steam.

The Adventures of The Black Hawk takes place in France, Spring 1789. As social tension rises, the nobility, in their comfortable and accommodated position, enslaves the common people with their taxes. Meanwhile, Jean Pierre de Saint-Cove, a noble aristocrat, secretly hides behind his mask to fight injustice and inequality, and to give back to the people what they rightfully deserve.

Throughout this point-and-click adventure, you'll need to use your full cleverness to solve different situations until you achieve your purpose. Both your sword and eloquence will be your most trusted allies, not to mention your loyal friend Mathieu and the beautiful Violette Hulot, who will rescue you from trouble more than once and without whom you would never conquer this adventure.

The game is loaded with features such as sword duels, shootings, and countless puzzles and riddles of all kinds. There are over thirty fully detailed locations, designed to bring back that classic adventure style. With over sixty characters to interact with, forty-five original music themes, and a journey that takes you back to the 80s and 90s classic adventures, The Adventures of The Black Hawk promises to be a game worth playing.