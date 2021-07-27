TARAKAN surfaces on PC and mobile devices

It's amazing what you might see when you go for a walk in the forest: perhaps some lovely birds, gorgeous scenery, maybe even a submarine or two... Wait, what? If that last one sounds implausible, you're not familiar with M9 Games, the prolific indie developer of the newly released TARAKAN.

You're just minding your own business, taking a hike through the local woods when you stumble upon a mysterious "secret base" on private property. Your curiosity irresistibly piqued, you begin to investigate and before long your "inquisitive nature pays off with the discovery of a submarine docked by the river." This surprise raises all sorts of questions: what is going on here, why does a private company need a sub, and why here of all places? Perhaps most importantly, if you play your cards right, "could the submarine transport you to more mysterious places?"

TARAKAN closely follows the tried-and-true formula of the developer's other slew of recent adventures, including TIERRA, AYUDA and MISTICO, with its first-person slideshow-style presentation and a bevy of items to collect and puzzles to solve in your travels. Here your main task is to bypass the various security measures of the "unmarked buildings" in which you're blatantly trespassing, all in the hope of figuring out what secrets they conceal and ultimately "finding a way into the submarine."

If your puzzle-solving itch is already flaring up, you can give it a good scratch right away by purchasing the game for Windows PC on itch.io, or for mobile devices on the App Store, Google Play and the Amazon AppStore.