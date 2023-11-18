Tales from Candleforth: A Hand-Drawn Horror Revelation

Horror game enthusiasts, brace yourselves! Feardemic Games is back with another gripping horror tale, announcing the release of Tales from Candleforth in the first quarter of 2024 on PC. This hand-drawn point & click folk horror adventure takes you to a surreal world where you'll solve puzzles and unravel mysteries that lurk beneath the surface. The new trailer for this much-anticipated game is now available for viewing below, and you can add the game to your Steam wishlist today.

Tales from Candleforth is the brainchild of Under The Bed Games, and Feardemic Games is set to publish it. Despite the game's title suggesting something dusty and musty, it promises to be crisp and beautifully hand-drawn. The game's wonderfully creepy atmosphere is sure to send chills down your spine. The game is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2024, and the superb new trailer is sure to whet your appetite for the game's release.

The game revolves around a collection of fairy tales written on top of a forbidden book many years ago to conceal its content. However, as years passed, the dark text has begun to bleed out onto the pages of the tales, intertwining with them and distorting the stories. In the first tale, players will meet Sarah, a 16-year-old girl left alone to run the family apothecary after her grandmother goes missing. As Sarah discovers new powers that only the women in her family can inherit, she delves into a world of occultism, mystery, and horror to uncover her family's secrets and her role in it all.

Features of the game include a 2D hand-drawn aesthetic, offering a world filled with detail and fully animated by hand. The game also incorporates elements of folk horror. The tales from Candleforth are written over an old antique book, but it seems that whatever was written in it before is beginning to seep into the tales. Prepare to venture into the twisted tale of Tales from Candleforth, and unravel the mysteries that await.