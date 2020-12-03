Stray on course for 2021 release

Cats seem to see the world very differently from us, but in French developer BlueTwelve Studio's upcoming feline adventure Stray, it's the world itself that is much different than our own.

Set in a "long-forgotten city" filled with robots rather than humans, a stray cat finds itself "lost, alone, and separated from family." Fortunately, the furry little protagonist "befriends a small flying drone, known only as B12," and together the two of them set out to escape. To do so, players will need to "roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by nothing but unassuming droids and dangerous creatures."

Presented in stylish first-feline 3D, Stray sends players through the "detailed neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly." Here you will need to "interact with the environment in playful ways," as befits your small stature but determined nature. At times you must "be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this foreign world."

No firm release date has been set at this point, but be ready to pounce when Stray is launched on Steam sometime in 2021 for Windows PC, along with a console version for PlayStation 5. To stalk your prey in the meantime, head on over to the game's official website.