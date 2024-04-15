Still Joking: A reflective mystery

For those who love a good mystery and narrative-driven adventures, the wait is almost over. Get ready to step into the intriguing world of Still Joking, a reflective mystery adventure game by Purple Brick Games, set to launch next month on May 16th.

The story revolves around a reflection named Iris, who is trying to solve the murder of her other self while navigating a new life of her own. With a wide array of characters and factions to interact with, players will have the chance to shape Iris's journey and help her carve out a path forward. The game promises a unique blend of fun, intrigue, and existential exploration, with players tasked to negotiate their way through the deadly void, hear its voice, and even accept a cheese roll from the Chosen One.

There's good news for those who can't wait to dive into this curious journey. A demo of Still Joking is already available on Steam, allowing players to get a head start on the mystery. The best part? Your saved data will be carried over to the full release next month. Still Joking is also coming to GOG and the Epic Games Store, priced at $24.99 USD. Don't forget to wishlist it and give the demo a try!

Purple Brick Games has certainly piqued our interest with this upcoming release. From the intriguing premise to the promise of a rich, interactive narrative, Still Joking seems poised to offer a unique gaming experience. We'll be keeping an eye out for more news as the launch date approaches.