Step into Shadows with SERUM: A First-Person survival adventure

SERUM is inviting players to step into the shadows and shape the enigmatic world of the game. Developers Game Island and publisher Toplitz Productions have launched a week-long playtest of their thrilling new first-person survival adventure game, now live on Steam for PC. This is a unique opportunity for gamers to explore the game's updated biomes, experience the game's mechanics, and contribute valuable feedback to refine this eagerly anticipated release.

The playtest, which will run for a week, allows brave survivors to provide developer Game Island with valuable feedback on the game. It also provides a great opportunity for players to explore two of the game's biomes in an updated version as it prepares for launch on Steam early access in a matter of weeks. The game features a thrilling narrative that drives the player forward under the pressure of time, putting players to the ultimate test as they seek out ways of surviving a brutal world and uncovering a deadly conspiracy.

Game Island CEO Michał Ojrzyński explains, “At this stage in the game's development, player feedback is still as crucial as ever to optimize the player experience. This latest playtest puts our latest enhancements through their paces, including the game’s new Serum brewing UI.” Players interested in joining the SERUM playtest should apply for access through the game's official Steam page. Check out the new SERUM playtest trailer here:

SERUM is set to launch on PC early access at the end of Q2.