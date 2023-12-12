Spider Mall: A Web of Terror in Survival Horror Gaming

Spider Mall! is set to take survival horror gaming to a new level with a unique blend of live-action FMV gameplay and a vintage 80's aesthetic. The game, developed by Ghost Dog Films, transports players into a night of arachnophobic terror where choices matter and the stakes are high. Check out the chilling trailer here:

In Spider Mall!, players assume the role of a young urban explorer, code-named 'X' (played by Aaron Jeffcoate), who ventures into an abandoned shopping mall to document the eerie building on camera. However, the exploration soon turns into a fight for survival as X encounters not only bored security guards but also a menacing, giant spider lurking in the mall's gloomy corridors. With over 13 possible endings, the game offers a unique experience in each play-through, depending on the player's choices. The game is available on Steam.

Spider Mall! stands out with its VHS body cam-style video footage, complete with 80's lo-fi effects, contributing to a creepy backrooms atmosphere. Writer and director Iain Ross-McNamee has expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "The game has a grainy VHS style mixed with intentionally bad special effects that wouldn't look out of place in an 80's B movie. The body cam perspective mixed with the long corridors gives it a bit of a backrooms feel as well." The game, which took seven days to shoot with a small cast and crew, is described by Producer Amanda Murray as a "true indie in every sense of the word."