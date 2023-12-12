Soul Tolerance: AI’s Ethical Quandary explored in gaming

Soul Tolerance has officially launched, and Chaosmonger Studio has celebrated its release by unveiling an epic new trailer. The game, which delves into the philosophical and ethical questions surrounding AI, is set in a future where humanity is extinct, and artificial intelligence has outlawed consciousness. Players are cast into the role of Unit-12, a robot detective, tasked with tracking down clues in the neon-lit city of Sapporo to expose an illegal sentience.

You can watch the captivating new trailer here:

The game is a brainchild of the same studio that brought us the highly acclaimed ENCODYA and Three Minutes To Eight. Soul Tolerance has been two years in the making, following a successful crowdfunding campaign. The game takes players on a journey through the vibrant, futuristic cityscape, blending classic open-world RPG exploration with puzzle-solving elements and extensive in-game dialogue with local robots.

According to the developers, "Soul Tolerance is about our relationship with technology - its benefits and pitfalls, and how it shapes our perception of ourselves and our place in the world." They plan to expand the game into a five-part series, exploring the role of technology as either our savior or tormentor.

Soul Tolerance is available now on PC (Windows, MacOS, Linux, SteamDeck), with a launch discount of 10%. Console versions for the Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox are expected to release in Q2 2024. You can find the game on Steam.