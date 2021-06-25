Somerville coming together for 2022 release

It's summertime now for many of us, but we can already begin looking ahead to Somerville next year, as indie UK developer JUMPSHIP has released new video footage of its upcoming sci-fi thriller.

While plot details are sparse – and can probably be expected to remain so – the story promises to be "grounded in the intimate repercussions of large-scale conflict." The planet has been attacked by extraterrestial visitors, and in the midst of this invasion a man becomes separated from his wife and young child (and dog). Now he must do everything in his power to "find the means to make [his] family whole again."

If the new trailer has a decided INSIDE vibe, that should come as no surprise. While Somerville is JUMPSHIP's first title, the company was formed by artist Chris Olsen and Dino Patti, the co-founder and ex-CEO of Playdead. Somerville looks to share many of the same characteristics as its acclaimed predecessor as you traverse a "vivid rural landscape" filled with "perilous terrain" that must be navigated successfully if you're to survive and "unravel the mysteries of Earth's visitors." Perhaps the key difference is that here you're not always alone, as at times you'll be joined by your faithful canine pet and other times have to safeguard your family directly from the devastation raining down around you.

It's still too early for any kind of definitive timeline, but Somerville is currently on track to be completed sometime in 2022 for at least PC and Xbox consoles. In the meantime, you can follow the game's progress through the developer's blog.