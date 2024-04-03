S.O.L Search of Light: Steampunk meets dark fantasy

Firenut Games, in collaboration with developer Trigger the Monster, has announced the release of an exciting new dark fantasy adventure game, S.O.L Search of Light. The game is set to hit the market in late spring 2024 and will be available for PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

S.O.L Search of Light is a unique blend of steampunk and dark fantasy genres, incorporating elements of resource management, narrative mechanics, and tower defense into the gameplay. The game invites players to step into the shoes of The Foreigner, a mysterious protagonist who embarks on a journey through the levels of the Underground to uncover hidden mysteries on the surface. To achieve his goals, The Foreigner must rely on his ingenuity and the aid of domestic robots, who serve as assistants to the remaining inhabitants of the Underground.

The game encourages exploration of the dark environment of the Underground, where The Foreigner will discover new resources to fortify his village against waves of enemies that attack your base every ‘night’. Players will need to defend, improve, explore, and unravel the truth behind the mysteries of this dark narrative. For a sneak peek into the game, check out the announcement trailer below: