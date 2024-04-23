S.O.L Search of Light: A dark fantasy adventure beckons

Indie publisher Firenut Games and developer Trigger the Monster have recently confirmed the 25th April launch date for their dark fantasy adventure management game, S.O.L Search of Light. The title will be released on PC via Steam, PlayStation consoles, and Nintendo Switch.

S.O.L Search of Light invites players to immerse themselves in a steampunk, dark fantasy world. As The Foreigner, an enigmatic main character, players are tasked with ascending the Underground to reveal the mysteries hidden on the surface. The game cleverly combines resource management, narrative mechanics, and tower defense elements, challenging players to defend, improve, explore, and unravel the truth behind the mysteries of this dark narrative.

Firenut Games has also released a new gameplay trailer, highlighting the dark atmospheric world, complex characters, and challenging mechanics that players will experience. The trailer can be viewed here:

With its release date around the corner, S.O.L Search of Light promises to deliver a unique and immersive gaming experience for fans of dark fantasy and adventure management games.