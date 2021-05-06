Skaramazuzu to become reality later this year

There are all kinds of beliefs about what happens after we die, but when it comes to adventure games, the answer seems to be: a whole lot of fun in the afterlife. This fate looks to be true once again in Skaramazuzu, a black-and-white side-scrolling adventure due out later this year.

The game is set in a "void" that exists "somewhere between life and death ... made up of hopeful dreams and broken shadows." Sometimes souls are "lured into this strange world to be tested" in order to determine whether or not they're ready to move on. Zuzu is one such soul, a "joyful and innocent" antlered creature who has been "summoned by a mysterious entity called Master to discover the meaning of its existence." During the "bizarre journey" that follows, "our little hero will meet some strange and capricious personalities who offer to help, but for a price."

Described as a "slow-paced, story-driven adventure" and presented in a lovely monochromatic hand-drawn art style, Skaramazuzu drops players into a "shadow puppet world, set among the ruins of ancient gothic-like structures, all the while engulfed in a moody and subdued pale ghost light." As you traverse more than twenty different interconnected locations in this "solemn and mysterious landscape," you'll encounter a variety of tasks to complete and puzzles to solve, as every unique character you meet "will be willing to listen and help Zuzu" but only if you'll give them "something in return." They aren't mere gameplay props, however, as "some of these strange personalities might turn out to be key figures in Zuzu’s little peculiar adventure."

It's too early for a specific release date just yet, but Skaramazuzu is due to launch on Steam and itch.io sometime in 2021 for Windows PC.