Silence Channel 2: A Deeper Dive Into Nightmares

Silence Channel 2 is set to continue the terror and nightmares in its upcoming release on December 7th. The announcement comes from award-winning indie game developer and publisher Lexip Games. This first-person horror-adventure game is the sequel to the memorable psychological thriller series based on true stories. With unique characters and stories in each game, players must overcome their worst nightmare or die trying. In Silence Channel 2, players will solve puzzles, hide from terrors, discover hidden items and fight strange entities to unravel the story and escape the entrapping environment.

Silence Channel 2 introduces a female protagonist, Susan, who experiences strange and supernatural activities in her house and does everything she can to escape the terrors. The adventure unfolds over four seasons, with each season revealing parts of the story’s puzzle. The game challenges players to find objects and solve puzzles while evading unknown entities lurking in the environment. The game also features a hand-held camera, which players can use to review the movement cycle of the creatures in the dark. Special clocks scattered within the environment unveil hidden achievements when collected. The higher the difficulty setting, the more hidden item achievements players can discover.

Silence Channel 2 will be available on Steam. The game promises to offer an immersive horror experience, with its terrifying storyline and challenging gameplay. Keep an eye out for this thrilling sequel, as it's set to release soon.