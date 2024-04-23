Scheming through the Zombie Apocalypse Ep2: Caged - A Survival Test

The immersive world of Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse Ep2: Caged is now available. As the title suggests, this game is an intriguing journey of Hank and Larry, two small defenseless animals, as they navigate their way through the zombie apocalypse. This unique survival game involves meeting various characters and convincing them to scavenge for you while you guide them to "safety".

Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse Ep2: Caged is more than just a game of survival. It is a test of your decision-making skills, where you have to make life-or-death decisions, manage inventory, bargain, trade, and even gamble. The game revolves around Hank, an old salesman, and Larry. The only way to survive the apocalypse is by utilizing Hank's skills to manipulate others into working for them. The players will have to balance between securing precious loot and ensuring the safety of their scavengers.

The game is now accessible on Steam. It offers an enthralling gaming experience where you can make friends and enemies as you traverse through the chaotic and dangerous world of a zombie apocalypse. Don't just survive, but scheme your way through the apocalypse with Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse Ep2: Caged.

For a sneak peek into the game, check out the trailer here: