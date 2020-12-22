Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood unveiled for PC

Imagine taking the Little Red Riding Hood fairy tale and the rich fantasy world of Oz, reimagining both and blending them together, and then topping it off with a Groundhog Day-style time-looping mechanic. The result would probably be something like Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood, an upcoming fantasy puzzle adventure from Devespresso Games, the creators of The Coma series.

Scarlet, a "rock diva in the making," one day finds herself waking in the realm of Glome after being whisked up and tossed by a "rogue tornado." Glome is home to the friendly elven-like Munchkins, but it's also populated by "the Seven Witches, Tin Knights, talking beasts, fearsome monsters, and trader caravans." Scarlet soon finds herself unwittingly thust into the role of the Red Witch, "in charge of leading a hapless Munchkin troupe through the Wicked Wood to safety." The problem is, the forbidden forest is protected by the malevolent Black Witch LeFaba, and Scarlet is "woefully outmatched." Fortunately for our heroine and her charge, a "Recursion Hex has her reliving the same day." You must make good use of this ability to "relive seven days of misfortune" and "summon the moxie to overcome the disaster that awaits [you] at every turn."

As with the small Korean developer's previous games, Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood is presented in a lovely hand-drawn manhwa art style. Here, however, instead of the dark halls and classrooms of terrifying schools, players will explore a colourful, "vibrant world brimming with magic, beauty, and artifacts from a mysterious bygone culture," solving a variety of puzzles along the way. But that doesn't mean it's any less deadly. Even with the help of a small fox and Scarlet's "witching skills to avoid detection," you will die, but "each death presents new opportunities to branch the adventure in exciting new ways." Your choices matter, and with each recurring time loop, you can make new decisions that will lead to one of multiple different endings.

While it doesn't have a specific release date just yet, Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood is not far off, with an expected launch on Steam sometime in February for Windows, Mac and Linux.