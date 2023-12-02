Rosewater: A New Frontier

Grundislav Games in partnership with Application Systems Heidelberg has just dropped a new trailer for their upcoming Wild West point & click adventure, Rosewater. This game promises to bring the 19th-century world of Vespuccia to life, under the guidance of developer Francisco González, known for his work on titles such as Lamplight City and Shardlight. The game is set to release in 2024. You can watch the new trailer here:

Rosewater follows the journey of Harley Leger, a former brawler turned writer who embarks on a journey across the frontier with five companions in search of a missing fortune. The game boasts a top-tier voice cast including Cam Clarke (TMNT, Metal Gear Solid), Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption 2), Cissy Jones (Firewatch, American Arcadia), and Dave Fennoy (The Walking Dead Season 1). The game's trajectory will depend on the choices you make along the way and how you interact with your fellow travelers.

In Rosewater, Harley hopes to leave her past behind in New Bretagne as she tries to make her way as a freelance writer. After arriving in the sleepy border town of Rosewater, what seems like a simple assignment for the local paper leads to the pursuit of a missing man's fortune and potentially the story of the century. Harley and her diverse group embark on a thrilling journey across Western Vespuccia, encountering bandits, rebels, visionaries, eccentrics, and various friends and foes on their quest for fame and riches. Rosewater is now available for wishlist on Steam.