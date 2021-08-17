Road 96 winds up on Windows PC and Switch

Have you ever dreamed of just packing a bag, heading out and seeing where the road takes you? Put like that, it sounds like a grand, romantic adventure with the freedom of the open road and the wind in your hair. But it's a whole different story if your country is riven by war, and abandoning everything you've ever known in a desperate attempt to make it to the border is your only chance at survival – particularly if you have to ride with all manner of strange and dangerous people to get there. Welcome to the world of DigixArt's Road 96, a newly released "procedurally generated road trip" inspired by the likes of Quentin Tarantino and the Coen Brothers, where your choices open up thousands of possible paths to the border.

The summer of 1996 is a long, hot one. Petria's oppressive authoritarian government is falling apart and life is descending into anarchy. Troubled teenagers across the country who dream of a better future are trying to escape, but their only hope is to strike out for the border, thousands of miles away in the mountains, which means placing their fate in the hands of anybody who'll take them. You play as one of a variety of possible protagonists each time through, and must navigate dozens of decisions as you deal with crazy encounters and moral dilemmas, solving puzzles and trying to stay alive along the way.

Petria may be imaginary, but the look and feel is pure Americana, dystopian '90s style, filled with desert roads under baking blue skies, roadside diners and amusement arcades, as well as bombastic government billboards, masked gunmen and suspicious police officers. The haunting soundtrack (a mix of pop, folk, dance, and electronica) features bands such as Survive (composers of the Stranger Things score) and Toxic Avenger. Even more than the French developer's previous adventure, 11-11: Memories Retold, this game is choice-driven and intended to be highly replayable: each individual experience may be short (less than an hour), but thanks to a mix of scripted narratives and procedural generation, the developers promise that "no one's road will be the same." Subsequent playthroughs will enable you to delve deeper into this perilous world and its inhabitants, uncovering their secrets and maybe changing their lives.

Road 96 is now open to travellers with Windows PC on Steam and GOG, along with a console version for Nintendo Switch. To learn more, just take a detour over to the official website for additional information.