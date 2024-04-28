Riven Remake: A new dawn in D’ni Empire

Cyan Worlds has dropped the first official gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated remake of Riven, and it promises an atmospheric journey through the decaying Age of the D'ni Empire like never before. The trailer showcases the game's revamped 3D environments, which have been fully reimagined using Unreal Engine 5. From the intricate rotating room to the mysterious imager cage, every element has been meticulously recreated to offer both old and new players a modern, immersive puzzle adventure. Here's your first glimpse at the new Riven gameplay:

The game's cast was also revealed, with some impressive talent on board. Shannon Woodward, known for her roles in The Last of Us Part II, Raising Hope, and Westworld, and Pulitzer Prize-Winning journalist Ronan Farrow are set to voice new characters not present in the original game. They will be joined by Lauren Gamiel, providing voice-over and motion capture for Catherine, Russell Webster for Gehn, and Rand Miller, Cyan Worlds’ CEO and co-founder, reprising his role as Atrus.

The Riven remake is not just a nostalgic rehash; it's a reimagining that seeks to offer a fresh experience while preserving the magic of the original. The game is set to release later this year, coming to VR and flatscreen platforms, including Macs with Apple silicon and Windows systems. For those eager to take on the puzzles of the D'ni Empire, Riven can be added to your wishlist on Steam. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting remake from Cyan Worlds.