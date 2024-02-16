Psychonauts 2 art book: A creative odyssey

In the gaming world, there's nothing that excites fans more than a peek behind the scenes. So, for all the enthusiasts of Psychonauts 2, Double Fine has some exciting news. The second print run of their art book, aptly titled "The Art of Psychonauts 2," is now open for pre-orders. This is not just an art collection, but a deep dive into the game's concept work, accompanied by insightful interviews with the team.

The art book was initially offered as part of the Fig campaign, and its first release was handled by iam8bit. The response was overwhelming, with the first batch selling out at a pace that took even the creators by surprise. But fear not, if you missed the chance to snag this collectible, iam8bit has got you covered. Pre-orders for the second run of the book are now live.

Written by Ashley Esqueda, "The Art of Psychonauts 2" is more than just a collection of art—it's a treasure trove of previously unrevealed concept work and insightful interviews with the team. It's a chance to delve into the creative process behind Psychonauts 2 and appreciate the artistry that went into its creation. So, if you're eager to learn more about the game's development and take a peek at fresh art and notes, head over to the iam8bit store and secure your copy. For more information, visit theiam8bit website or check out the game on Steam.