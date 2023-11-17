Please, Touch The Artwork 2: A New Chapter in Artistic Gaming

In a delightful twist on traditional gaming, solo developer Thomas Waterzooi is set to release Please, Touch The Artwork 2. The game is a spiritual sequel to his award-winning puzzler and is expected to be available on both PC and mobile platforms in early 2024. This unique hidden object adventure invites players to explore the hand-painted universe of James Ensor and help a lost skeleton painter find his way back home.

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 continues the tradition of immersing players in the captivating realm of a renowned modern artist. The game's concept, reminiscent of the beloved 'Where's Waldo/Wally?' series, allows players to interact with Ensor’s art and uncover the deeper layers of his magnificent works. The game promises an engaging journey through Ensor's iconic paintings, offering a quirky twist to the hidden object game genre.

The game will be accessible to anyone with a smartphone/tablet via the Apple Appstore and Google Play, as well as on Windows/Mac via Steam. An announcement trailer for Please, Touch The Artwork 2 is now available, providing a sneak peek into the enchanting world of James Ensor's art.