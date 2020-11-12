Playable prologue dropped off on Steam for Time Loader

Travelling back to the past to prevent a tragedy from occurring would be challenging enough under any circumstances, but it's all the more so when you're just a robot the size of a toy truck, as is the case in Time Loader, an upcoming side-scrolling adventure from Flazm Interactive.

While story details are sparse, players control a little talking vehicular robot with four wheels and an extendable arm – not unlike the Mars rover, only a whole lot smaller and here you're not exploring another planet but the past. The 1990s, in fact, as you travel back in time in an attempt to prevent a terrible accident. To do so, you'll need to "explore the house of your creator, solve brain-teasing puzzles, acquire unique and powerful upgrades, and see common household items from an entirely new perspective." You are able to influence the "dynamic and branching narratives" along the way to multiple possible outcomes, but beware your choices as "meddling with time has serious consequences."

Described as a "story-driven, physics-based puzzle platformer," Time Loader promises a "dose of nostalgia" in its presentation, with plenty of "music, references, and items straight out of the '90s." That means dealing with the "primitive tech" of the time as you traverse familiar terrain that now presents dangerous obstacles due to your diminutive size. Fortunately, you are able to enhance your basic abilities with "dozens of upgrades to tackle each level and get the job done," ranging from screwdrivers to harpoons to boosters.

The complete version of Time Loader isn't due out until sometime next year for Windows PC, but a playable prologue is already available on Steam, which offers an early look at "a handful of levels" from the start of the main game.