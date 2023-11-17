Planet of Lana: A Cinematic Puzzle Platformer Heads to Consoles

The gaming world is not short of excitement as Thunderful and independent developer Wishfully announce the arrival of their acclaimed cinematic puzzle platformer, Planet of Lana, to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation in Spring 2024. This announcement comes hand-in-hand with a brand-new trailer, offering a glimpse of the off-earth odyssey that awaits players. The title has already received considerable praise from industry critics such as EDGE and GamesRadar+ for its emotive narrative and breathtaking visuals.

You can watch the trailer on YouTube in the embed below:

Planet of Lana is an immersive adventure that marries stunning visuals with a captivating soundtrack from D.I.C.E. and BAFTA-nominated composer, Takeshi Furukawa. Players will step into the shoes of Lana, commanding her feline companion Mui to navigate platforming challenges, solve puzzles, and evade the relentless pursuit of nefarious robots. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a world thrown into chaos by the sudden appearance of mysterious alien orbs and the abduction of villagers by these robotic invaders. Lana’s mission? To save her sister and uncover the truth behind these calamitous events.

The game’s director, Adam Stjärnljus, expressed his excitement about the game’s expansion to new platforms, stating, “We’re delighted to be bringing Planet of Lana to Switch and PlayStation in Spring 2024,”. This move is a testament to the developer's commitment to sharing their unique gaming experience with a larger audience, following the success of Planet of Lana on Steam. The journey through dense jungles, sunlit meadows, arid deserts, and alien architecture promises a visually stunning adventure that skillfully intertwines a grand planetary crisis with a touching personal relationship between the game’s two unlikely heroes.