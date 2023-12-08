Nostalgia Unleashed: Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files Launches

The gaming world is bracing itself for a wave of nostalgia as Nicalis officially announces the launch of Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files for Nintendo Switch. Mark your calendars for March 28, 2024, as the collection will be available as both a digital download and a physical game card.

A beloved series that originated on the Nintendo DS platform, the Touch Detective games invite players to step into the shoes of Mackenzie, an aspiring detective, accompanied by her mushroom assistant, Funghi. This collection features all three mainline Touch Detective games, with the third installment being localized and officially released in English for the first time. In an effort to maintain the authenticity of the original games, Nicalis collaborated with Success and Beeworks, the game's Japanese publisher and developer, to update the localizations of Touch Detective and Touch Detective 2½, restoring minor details from the original Japanese text that were lost in translation during the initial release in English-speaking territories.

The new release has been thoughtfully adapted for the Nintendo Switch. Original features like the second screen, used to display Mackenzie's thoughts, have been reimagined as interludes superimposed over the main gameplay. This innovative solution ensures that players won't miss any of Mackenzie's often humorous inner monologue, making for a more immersive and engaging gaming experience.

Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files will be available for download from the Nintendo eShop. For those who prefer a physical copy, it is now available for preorder at the Nicalis store in two different packages: a standard version and a special version that comes with a Funghi plush figure.

Get ready to put your investigative skills to the test and unravel the mysteries that await in Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files. For more updates and insights into the game, check out our official YouTube channel at