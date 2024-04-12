My Hotel: Echoes of the Past - A timeless gaming journey

Get ready gamers, as the much-anticipated My Hotel: Echoes of the Past is set to release on April 15, 2024. This announcement comes directly from Alex at CreativeForge Games, promising an immersive 1950s adventure as you step into the role of the new owner of a mysteriously captivating hotel.

My Hotel: Echoes of the Past allows players to renovate with style, unravel secrets, and juggle faction intrigues. The game is a captivating blend of history and adventure, providing a unique gaming experience that is sure to enthrall players. The game is a prologue to the full version of the game titled My Hotel. Here's a sneak peek of what to expect:

The best part? My Hotel: Echoes of the Past will be available to everyone for free. So mark your calendars for April 15, 2024, and prepare to step into the past with this unique gaming experience. The game will be available on Steam. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to dive into the world of My Hotel: Echoes of the Past.