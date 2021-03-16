Mozart Requiem tuning up for October release

Stop me if you've heard this one before: a naive tourist stumbles across a mysterious cult plotting to change with world through murder and tumbles into the seedy underbelly of a beautiful city, fighting for his life. Nope, it's not the latest Broken Sword game or Dan Brown novel, but rather Mozart Requiem from Californian studio HR Games. Full of mystery, music and mayhem, this one is aimed squarely at those who like their conspiracies with a side of historical intrigue.

The year is 1788, and the famed eponymous composer has just arrived in the grand city of Prague for the inaugural performance of his new opera, Don Giovanni. Behind the scenes, however, an occult plot is brewing to dethrone Mozart's benefactor, Holy Roman Emperor Joseph II. Playing as Mozart (and how often do you get to say that?), you have just 24 hours to find the clues you need to unravel these nefarious plans and stop them before you're charged with murder. All while finishing a musical masterpiece or two.

Fully voiced and accompanied by a soundtrack packed with Mozart's greatest hits, the game's detailed hand-painted backgrounds are explored largely in third person with the exception of specific first-person scenarios. The developers are clearly going for historical authenticity, recreating Prague from period maps and weaving many well-known figures and events into their narrative. There will be a wide variety of "challenging" puzzles to solve along the way, including mini-games ranging from cards to clockwork contraptions and conducting an orchestra," several of which are on display in the gameplay trailer released.

Intended to be just the first in an ongoing series based on famous personas, Mozart Requiem's curtain is due to rise for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in October 2021. To find out more while you wait, you can head on over to the official website.