MISTICO drifts onto mobile devices

"Mistico" means "mystical" in Spanish, but you'd be forgiven for thinking it really means "Myst-like" on the basis of solo developer M9 Games' recently released mobile adventure by that name.

The titular island is believed to be among the other Balearic islands in the Mediterranean, but "actually locating MISTICO has proven rather difficult." Fortunately, after overhearing some men excitedly discussing the island before they leave behind precise coordinates on a scrap of paper in a bar one evening, you have reason to hope that this could be your big chance. And so in a rented boat you "set off on a journey on the high seas to where the coordinates pinpointed the location of the island." What you weren't expecting was for the sky to suddenly turn black, accompanied by a "strange humming sound." The next thing you know, you're opening your eyes to see a "strange old house in the middle of nowhere," with no idea of where you are or how you got there.

Like its inspiration, MISTICO plays like a traditional slideshow-style, point-and-tap adventure that sees you exploring a variety of realistic-looking island environments. Rather than the more abstract mechanical puzzles of Myst, however, here the obstacles require collecting and combining intuitive objects in inventory as required. You are free to approach problems at your leisure, which is good because you'll "need all of your puzzle solving skills to put together a plan to make your way through the island and down the many paths of escape."

If you're up for a short puzzle-filled island getaway, you can book passage right away as MISTICO is available now on the App Store for iOS, Google Play for Android, as well as regional Amazon stores for Amazon Fire.