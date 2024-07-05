Minds Beneath Us: A Sci-Fi Experience

Minds Beneath Us is a thrilling, story-rich point-and-click game set to take players on an unforgettable sci-fi journey. The setting is a futuristic city, completely automated by advanced AI, where players find themselves trapped within a foreign body. To make matters more intriguing, you'll be accompanied by the original owner's subconscious, navigating through a world where every choice you make has a significant impact.

In Minds Beneath Us, the player will be faced with a multitude of challenges while confronting an uncertain destiny. The backdrop of this dystopian society reveals a mysterious conspiracy that slowly unfolds. Do you dare to dive deep into the heart of this enigma and uncover what is truly happening? The game is available on Steam and set to release on July 31.

The game's main features include the freedom to make dialogue choices that shape the relationship between characters and influence the storyline. Players are encouraged to observe the environment, pay close attention to each dialogue, and find hidden clues in every scene to unlock new dialogue choices. The game beautifully combines 2D characters and detailed 3D environments to depict the near future Taipei street. With hand-drawn animation and smooth camera movement, Minds Beneath Us promises a unique cinematic experience.