Microids and Pendulo unveil long-awaited first details of Vertigo

It's been over two years since Microids first announced its plans to collaborate with Pendulo Studios on a game loosely based on Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo. (Of course, a lot has happened in the world since then.) At long last, however, the veil has been pulled back on the upcoming adventure, scheduled to arrive on PC and current and next-gen consoles later this year.

While the 1958 classic film is a "major inspiration" for the game, this all-new story tells the tale of writer Ed Miller, who "came out unscathed from his car crash down into Brody Canyon, California." Strangely, Ed was the only one found near the wreckage, though he is adamant that his wife and daughter were with him. In the traumatic aftermath of the accident, Ed develops a "severe" case of vertigo and begins therapy. Now he must "try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day," and in seeking answers he may just find that "the truth is sometimes worse than madness."

While telling a much different tale than its acclaimed namesake, the game promises to echo similar themes and employ "visual techniques ... that clearly mirror Hitchcock's recurrent cinematographic techniques," according to Pendulo Narrative Designer Josué Monchan. While the Spanish studio is best known for its more stylized Runaway and Yesterday adventure series, Vertigo will feature a more realistic presentation, as seen in the first screenshots and teaser revealed at this year's Guerrilla Collective showcase. In this "new kind of psychological thriller" about "obsession, memory, manipulation and madness," players will investigate the experience of three different characters across multiple timetimes, whose accounts will need to be cross-checked in order to "separate reality from deceptive memories."

There is currently no firm target release date, but we should be seeing Vertigo arrive on Steam for Windows and Mac sometime before the end of this year, along with console versions for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.