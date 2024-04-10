Memory’s Reach pre-alpha Demo: now available on Steam

Exciting news as the pre-alpha demo of Memory's Reach is now available for download on Steam. This release marks a significant milestone for the game, and the developers are thrilled to finally get it into the hands of players. The demo is an updated version of what has previously been showcased at events such as PAX and SXSW. It takes approximately 15-20 minutes to play through and is designed to provide a small glimpse of what you can anticipate from the full game.

To mark this occasion, a new gameplay trailer for the demo's release has been crafted. This trailer also includes a few sneak peeks at other content still to come. Give the demo a try, and don't forget to wishlist Memory's Reach on Steam.