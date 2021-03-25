MazM: The Phantom of the Opera retuned for PC and Switch

After tackling the story of Jekyll and Hyde in their previous adventure, indie studio MazM set their sights on another literary classic in The Phantom of the Opera, which now out on PC and Switch following its earlier mobile-exclusive release.

As with its predecessor, rather than being a straight adaptation, the game represents the designers' "reinterpretation" of Gaston Leroux's famous novel Le Fantôme de l'Opéra. The story is one of both romance and tragedy, as the disfigured masked man known as the Phantom becomes infatuated with a lovely and talented opera singer named Christine Daaé, who is in love with another man. The game takes place in the late 19th century at the Palais Garnier Opera House in Paris, where players assume the role of a detective attempting to figure out exactly what has transpired.

Described as a "romantic thriller visual novel story," the game is presented in an attractive art style with chibi-like in-game characters and hand-painted portraits during conversation. In your attempt to uncover the truth, your investigation into the "eerie love story" at the center of the mystery will also turn up many other "hidden stories" as you collect "various notes about characters and historical trivia" along the way. You'll also be called upon to complete a number of different minigames on your way to one of multiple different endings available depending on the choices you make.

Originally released on the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android devices back in September 2019, the game has now been ported to PC and Switch and is available on Steam and the Nintendo eShop, respectively.