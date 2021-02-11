Maskmaker unveiled with first details

Masks are probably the last thing anyone wants to think about these days, but it's a whole different kind of face coverings at the heart of Maskmaker, an upcoming virtual reality puzzle-adventure from the creators of A Fisherman's Tale.

Players step into the first-person shoes of an apprentice to Prospero, the "powerful 'leader' of the mask realm." As you "learn how to craft magical masks," you discover that wearing them will "transport you to different worlds and possess the various guardians" that inhabit them. If you're to ever become a full-fledged Maskmaker yourself, you must "explore each world to collect rare resources, solve puzzles and develop [your] crafting skills." Only by doing do can you gradually progress through the mask realm in the hope of one day meeting Prospero and "ultimately unravel the truth behind this identity."

As with the developer's previous adventure, Maskmaker is a nonlinear adventure that sees players interact with the environment first-hand. Here you're not trapped in a single lighthouse, however, as donning different masks allows you to visit a variety of fantastical landscapes, from a giant tree village to beachfront stilt houses to snow-capped mountain peaks. The designers' goal is to "help players feel like a real craftsman when creating these intricate masks, and experience the freedom and discovery" of exploring unique locations along the way.

April 20th may be better known for another reason, but this year adventure gamers can mark that day on their calendars as Maskmaker's launch date on Steam for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index and Windows Mixed Reality.