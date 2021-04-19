Marcella Moon to come around again in Curse of the Black Cat

With Nancy Drew rarely taking any new cases these days, it falls on other plucky young amateur detectives to pick up the slack. Not one to let the grass grow under her feet, Marcella Moon will be returning soon for her third case this fall in Curse of the Black Cat.

It's not an actual black cat at the heart of this game, but rather a statue of one that has been "terrorizing a local theater" near Marcella's home in Oregon. A series of "bad things" have been happening to the director of the Rosebrook Community Theater ever since the statue arrived, and the eponymous freelance journalist is assigned to write a newspaper story about the mystery. Not content merely to write about it, of course, Marcella sets out to "discover the source of these strange events" before the curse begins to afflict her too.

As with its 2020 predecessors, Secret on the Hill and Saboteurs on the River, Curse of the Black Cat is a first-person adventure with simple point-and-click controls and a basic slideshow-style presentation. Players will need to "find clues and solve puzzles" in order to advance the case, but it's up to you how you wish to conduct your investigation, as you can choose to be "cynical, compassionate, by-the-books, or a jokester." Everyone in this small town seens to have something to hide, and the more you explore, the more you'll uncover about Marcella's own tragic backstory as well.

There are only a few months to wait for Curse of the Black Cat, as the game is due to launch on Steam and itch.io on October 1st for Windows PC.