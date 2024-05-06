Luto’s horrors to echo across Asia: SelectaPlay and Astrolabe partnership

Global video game publisher SelectaPlay has announced a partnership with Astrolabe Games to distribute the highly anticipated psychological horror title, Luto, in Asia. Developed by Broken Bird Games, Luto has already garnered attention from horror enthusiasts worldwide, with its standalone playable PlayStation demo, 'The Choice', surpassing 250,000 downloads. Now, players in Eastern Asia and SEA countries, including Japan, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia, will have the opportunity to experience this chilling narrative.

Astrolabe Games will oversee the distribution of digital releases in the aforementioned regions, and Luto will be available on Steam, as well as digital PlayStation and Xbox platforms. In addition, Luto will be available in nine different languages, including Japanese, Korean, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese and English. This localization will allow gamers to fully immerse themselves in the terrifying narrative and be drawn deeper into the game world.

"Partnering with Astrolabe Games opens an exciting new opportunity for gamers worldwide to experience Luto’s terrifying narrative," commented Javi Puertas, Head of Gaming at SelectaPlay. "Playing Luto in their own language will allow gamers to be fully immersed in the terrifying and story narrative and be drawn deeper into the game world than ever before."

For a glimpse of what to expect, check out the Luto previously released demo announcement trailer: