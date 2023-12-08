Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

DON’T NOD Montréal, the minds behind the acclaimed Life is Strange, have recently announced their latest project: Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. This brand-new narrative adventure was unveiled at The Game Awards and is set to be the first entry in the Lost Records universe. The game is expected to launch in late 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will take players on a story-driven journey through time, revisiting the magical summer of 1995. This season of self-discovery and the forging of unbreakable bonds among high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat, sets the stage for a tale that spans decades. After 27 years of no contact, fate reunites these friends to confront a long-buried secret that once led them to promise never to speak again. You can watch the game's reveal teaser here:

Executive Producer Luc Baghadoust and Creative Director Michel Koch expressed their excitement about the announcement. “It’s been quite an adventure for us since our incredible Life is Strange experience - relocating to Canada, setting up our Montréal studio, and assembling a fantastic team during the global challenges we’ve all faced. Today we are thrilled to finally unveil Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. This new universe is brimming with the magical realism we love, and we are eager to reveal more about Swann, Nora, Autumn, Kat, and their journey. We can’t wait to hear the community’s thoughts!”

Frédérique Fourny-Jennings, managing director at DON’T NOD Montréal, also shared her enthusiasm about the project's reveal. “Over the past three years, we’ve been building a studio that echoes the strong values of DON’T NOD and welcoming awesome people, so it’s the perfect cauldron to develop a brand-new IP that will be infused with who we are here in Montréal. To be able to talk about Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is an indescribable feeling because it goes beyond the story of our characters. It’s also about the team who has been carving our identity as a studio and that of the game, as well as those yet to come!”

Stay tuned for further updates on Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.