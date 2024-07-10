Legends of Adventure: Crowdfunding Kickoff Begins

The adventure has officially begun for Legends of Adventure, as its crowdfunding campaign is now live, shortly after it's launch it's already fully funded! This much-anticipated project promises to deliver an immersive gaming experience for all avid adventurers out there. Complete with a launch day live stream, the campaign surely aims to make a splash in the adventure community.

In an exciting twist, early backers of the project within the first 48 hours will receive a free bonus gift: a digital copy of Ken Williams' "Not All Fairy Tales Have Happy Endings". This is not only a great incentive for early support but also a opportunity to delve into the creative mind behind the game. For those with a penchant for collecting, some incredible one-of-a-kind add-ons from Ken and Roberta Williams' personal collection are available as part of the campaign.

To give fans a taste of what's to come, the Legends of Adventure team has released a first look at the Legends of Adventure documentary. The sneak peek into the making of the game is sure to pique the interest of both old and new fans alike. You can watch the documentary in the following embedded video:

Additionally, the team has initiated a Trivia Quest, in which answering questions about Sierra games can help you win free goodies, like pins.

There's no denying that the Legends of Adventure team's enthusiasm and passion are infectious. Their commitment to making this documentary a reality is evident in their appeal for support on Day One. So, join the quest and help them tell the story of Sierra On-Line!