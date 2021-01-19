Kickstarter campaign formed for The Shapeshifter

They say the classics never go out of style, but few take that sentiment to heart like indie Spanish developer Green Boy Games, which specializes in developing new releases for Nintendo’s Game Boy handheld system. After completing several previous offerings already, now the one-man Barcelonan game designer has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the upcoming fantasy adventure, The Shapeshifter.

The Shapeshifter is a game about a boy named Elliot, an ordinary child on a camping trip in the mountains with some friends, who comes across a little elf begging for his assistance. It seems the elven world has been bewitched by a wizard’s spell, and it is up to Elliot to lift the spell and save them. To help him do this, the elf grants Elliot the power to change into any animal he touches, making use of his newfound abilities to get past any obstacles in his path.

Presented in the familiar monochrome color format of the Game Boy device, The Shapeshifter appears to feature a variety of gameplay types, from more traditional graphical adventure fare to some side-scrolling platforming and top-down mazes. In some animal forms, Elliott is able to fly or leap great distances, while others will allow him to go underwater. The list of possible transformations includes the likes of Bee, Mole, Chameleon, and Bat, as well as less likely options likes Penguin and Rock.

The Kickstarter campaign, which runs until March 18th, offers a physical copy of The Shapeshifter – complete with cartridge, plastic case, box, inlay, and instruction booklet – as well as a digital ROM version playable on an emulator. Digital versions are expected to be available in April, with physical copies to ship a month later. Already the game has already surpassed its minimum €6,000 funding total, but planned stretch goals include two additional in-game chapters and other physical goodies, as well as a possible 8-bit conversion of the game to the Nintendo Entertainment System.