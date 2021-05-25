Kickstarter campaign for Thief’s Shelter comes out into the open

Solving a murder case that is seemingly wrapped up in the occult would be difficult at the best of times, let alone when one is suffering from crippling bouts of dementia. But this will be the daunting task in Thief's Shelter, an upcoming horror-themed mystery by Geo Games that is currently seeking crowdfunding through Kickstarter.

It's the 1980s, England, when players assume the role of Detective James, who is called in to investigate when a man is found dead outside his own mansion. The victim's wife was similarly murdered ten years earlier, and the case was never resolved. The man had been living in isolation for the last two years, and rumour has it he was "involved in some experimental projects for the Red Order, for medical research." Believing there to be a connection between the two homicides and the disreputable cult, you must examine the manor thoroughly for clues while trying to stave off the troubling effects of dementia. Adding insult to illness, there is a "paranormal presence that haunts you" and it is "up to you to decide if its presence has a positive or negative impact."

Presented in first-person, free-roaming 3D, Thief's Shelter promises an "emotional journey" filled with "horror elements, puzzles, memorable cinematics, paranormal events and cool visual changes to the environments." Although inspired by Silent Hill and Resident Evil, the game will be a slow-paced story-driven experience in which you must uncover evidence of the crime and expose the dead man's secrets and his relationship to the Red Order. Along the way you'll find "tools that will grant you abilities that allow you to explore even further, opening up new pathways to discover useful clues and unexplored places and events." Given your unstable mental condition, you'll need to remain in remote contact with your Chief, who is "one of the main ways to 'recall' or learn important facts" behind not only the murder but your own past and family background as well.

Production on Thief's Shelter is well under way, but in order to include voice acting the developers have launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $8,000 (US) by June 26th. In order to sample what's in store, a playable demo is available now on Steam. If all goes well, we could see the full game launched on Windows PC by November, with current and next-gen console versions for PlayStation, Xbox and Switch also planned.