Journey through memories with Tell Me Your Story

Tell Me Your Story, the latest in-house title from RedDeer.Games, has been released today on both Nintendo Switch and Steam. This cozy puzzle game revolves around the adventures of a grandmother-granddaughter duo and their curious corgi Peanut, exploring the past and reliving cherished memories. As players assist Grandma Rose in her new home, they'll uncover unusual keepsakes from her globetrotting past, sparking a journey of discovery for both Rose and her granddaughter, Amelia.

The game is designed to be a heartwarming exploration of shared memories, with players joining the duo as they journey through the Amazon rainforest, the green hills of Yunnan, China, and the magical sights of the Paris-Istanbul route of the Orient Express. Along with the beautiful artwork and puzzles, the game also features cooking recipes and present-day riddles to further strengthen the bond between Rose and Amelia.

Tell Me Your Story is available for purchase on Steam, and also on Nintendo Switch. The game boasts a minimalistic, cozy design and traditional art style reminiscent of children's books or movies. The game is designed to be largely wordless, with the exception of menu text, and can be played via touch on the Nintendo Switch console.