Islands of Insight: The Upcoming Puzzle Paradise

The gaming world is abuzz with anticipation as Behaviour Interactive and Lunarch Studios announce the launch window for their upcoming shared-world puzzle game, Islands of Insight. Slated for release in February 2024, the game is currently available to wishlist on Steam.

A new gameplay trailer has been released, offering players a sneak peek into the serene fantasy realm of Islands of Insight. This trailer, unveiled at this year's PC Gaming Show, showcases the game's core features and the beauty of its hand-crafted puzzles. You can watch the trailer here:

Carla Rylance, Head of External Production at Behaviour Interactive, expressed her excitement about the upcoming release, stating, “It’s an amazing time to be a puzzle-fan and we're thrilled to bring the full game to players in a few months. Created by some of the best minds in puzzle design, the world of Islands of Insight is an expansive shared world, filled with sublime landscapes, eureka moments and thousands of hand-crafted puzzles for players to solve at their own pace."

For those who cannot wait until February, a free demo of Islands of Insight is available on Steam. Elyot Grant, CEO and Game Director at Lunarch Studios, emphasized the team's passion for puzzles, stating, "There are many puzzle designers credited in this project, and they are the absolute best of the best—math olympiad champions, PhDs, and legends in the puzzle community. We have thousands of hand-crafted puzzles, of many different types. It's an astonishingly high-quality collection ranging from absolute beginner-level all the way up to mind-boggling difficult. There is something for everyone."

Stay tuned for more information on Islands of Insight via the official website or the game's Steam page.